Passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was 84 years old. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of John Bergbauer and Selania Herman Bergbauer. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Walsh Bergbauer; father of Alfred Bergbauer (Ashley) and John Bergbauer; grandfather of Megan, Sean, Casey, Christian, Sarah and William; brother of the late Howard Bergbauer. Services and burial at this time will be private. Once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, a celebration of life service will be announced. On the "Tribute Wall" tab of the website obituary, please feel free to share a memory of Alfred with the family. longwoodfuneralhome.com