Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Annunciation BVM
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Annunciation BVM
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
ALFRED GRASSI Notice
GRASSI
ALFRED


Age 99, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. Husband of the late Norma Grassi. Loving father of Loretta Knorr (Russell), Ronald Grassi, Jeannette Reinhart and Robert Grassi (Jennifer). Dear Grandfather of 9 and Great Grandfather of 12. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday March 7th 9:30 to 10:30am followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30am at Annunciation BVM 401 Brookline Blvd. Havertown, PA 19083. Interment, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Funeral arr. by ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Paoli, PA.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020
