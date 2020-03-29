|
BELJAN
ALFRED J.
Of Tequesta, FL passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Tequesta. Born in McKees Rocks, PA, he has been a resident of Tequesta for 20 years, coming from Washington Crossing, PA.
Prior to retirement, he was the founder and chairman of Belbold Contracting Corporation in Bristol, PA. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and received a BS in Civil Engineering. He received his PE from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. A veteran of the Army, he served in the Corps of Engineer in Okinawa and Taiwan. A devoted husband to his wife, Norah, for fifty-seven years. He is survived by three sons, Paul A. Beljan, Marc A. Beljan (Sheila), John A. Beljan (Jackie); ten grandchildren, Mathew, Patrick, Paul II, Bridget, Christopher, Allison, Michael, Caroline, Joseph, and Kevin and a sister, Delores of Ridgewood, New Jersey.
Alfred was a member of The Moles Organization and the Pennsylvania Society. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the states of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Alfred was passionate about building bridges and playing the game of bridge.
Interment will be in Washington Crossings National Cemetery, in Pennsylvania at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Moles Inc. Charitable Fund, 50 Chestnut Ridge Road, Suite 102, Montvale, NJ 07645. Condolences may be offered at
www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020