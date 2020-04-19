|
|
LIZZIO
ALFRED J.
99, of Abington, April 16, 2020 peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Sara (nee Cardillo). Loving father of Fred, Joanne Mann (Robert) and Janet Boyd (Jack). Dear brother of the late Raymond and Michael. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Alfred served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in WW II. He was the Proprietor of Jenkintown Beverage for many years.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 21, 2020 at Our Lady Help of Christians Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or to a . Full details at
www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020