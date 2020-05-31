ALFRED WISSMANN
On May 23, 2020, of Phila. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Kawczynski) (Kaufman) Wissmann, father of the late John Wissmann and brother of the late George and William Wissmann. He is survived by his loving children Robert Wissmann and his wife Rosemary and Barbara Wissmann his daughter-in-law Suzanne Wissmann and sister-in-law, Kathie Wissmann. He is also survived by four grand-children; Robert, Elizabeth, Karl and Andrew. Due to the current gathering limitations, his Funeral Mass and interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Woodside Meals On Wheels, 1382 Newtown-Langhorne Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, or the Delaware Valley Veteran's Home, 2701 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154. www.fluehr.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
