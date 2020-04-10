|
PARROTT
ALICE ERNESTINE (née Maiden)
Known to family and friends as Ernestine, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. She was a resident of King of Prussia, and a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed the past two years living at Blue Bell Place, an assisted living facility in Blue Bell, PA.
A former longtime resident of Philadelphia, Ernestine retired from the Philadelphia School District where she had been Head Secretary at John Bartram High School for many years. Prior to the Philadelphia School District, Alice worked for the City of Philadelphia. She enjoyed traveling and sports, especially tennis, pool, and bowling.
Ernestine will be greatly missed by her family, cherished friends, and church family from St. Charles Borromeo and St. Anthony parishes (Phila.), who will always remember her kind, gentle, and caring nature.
She is predeceased by her husband Rev. Earl W. Parrott (Christ Evangelical Baptist Church of Philadelphia), sisters Dolores Wilson, Jean Thomas, Linda Taylor, and brother Russell Maiden.
Survivors: Loving mother of Kathleen (Jerzy) Dutkiewicz, cherished grandmother of Chantia Leonard, Rachel Leonard, Ashley Dutkiewicz, dear great grandmother of Kennedy Greer, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to come at a later date, please check back to MCGFH.com for future service information.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020