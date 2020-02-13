Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
ALICE L. HANSEN

Formerly of Haverford, PA, died on Feb. 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Willard Hansen. She is survived by a niece, Linda Crane and a nephew, Richard Wick. Her Memorial Service will be held on Thursday Feb. 20th. at 1 P.M. in the Chapel of Bryn Mawr Presby-terian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above mentioned Church.
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
