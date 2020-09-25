1/1
ALICE LEACH
{ "" }
Age 98, September 18th, 2020. Wife of the late Leonard Leach Sr. Preceded in death by sons James and William and daughter Mary. Survived by son Leonard Jr. (Sheila); sister Georgianna; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her friends, neighbors, and members of Woodcrest United Church of Christ. Walk through Viewing at EMMANUEL JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 6653-75 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119, Friday, October 2, 2020 10 to 11 A.M. Graveside Services to follow at Chelten Hills Cemetery, 1701 Washington Lane, 19138.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
