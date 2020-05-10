ALICE M. (O'Shea) BUTLER
BUTLER
ALICE M. (nee O'Shea)
age 93, of Flourtown, PA, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice O'Shea (nee McFadden). Alice's greatest love was her family. She was the BEST mom in the world to her 9 children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice was an extraordinary lady with tremendous wit, a great smile and an easy laugh. Through her, her family knows what kindness, resilience and perseverance truly look like. Alice was well loved by all who met her. She made everyone feel important. When she entered a room, it lit up with her vibrant spirit. She was so alive and fun. She was a great cook, dancer and the life of the party. Heaven will never be the same with Mom there. We are happy she will be joined with her husband, John and her son, Kevin. She will be dearly missed Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services and interment are private.Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
May 10, 2020
Mrs. Butler was always a very kind person to me when I was young. She worked with my parents for a number of years. My parents always had fond words and sometimes a funny story to tell about their interactions with her. She left us with a wonderful legacy. My condolences to the Bulter family
Robert O'Connell
Acquaintance
