FEHRENBACH
ALICE M.
passed away on June 27, 2020 at age 95. Aunt of the late Rudolph Lorenz, (Rita), Sister Rosemarie Lorenz, SSJ, Robert Lorenz (Sheryl), Richard Lorenz (Beth), the late Edward J. Fehrenbach, and Sister Joanne Fehrenbach, SSJ. Also survived by many grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 West Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. Services and Interment are private. Arrangements by JOSEPH MCGOLDRICK FH.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.