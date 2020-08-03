QUAYALICE R.
106, Wayne, PA, formerly of Altoona, passed away Tuesday at her daughter's residence.
She was born in Wilkes Barre, daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Engle) Renowden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Frank C. Quay, in 1972, and by her daughter Beth in 2011. She is survived by a son, John Quay of College Park, MD; two daughters, Cora Quay of Doylestown and Martha Quay Laird (Scott), of Wayne, PA; five grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Alice was one of the founding parents of the Arc of Blair County in 1954, and their persuasive work with the Altoona School Board led to educational opportunities for the mentally challenged long before the Federal mandate of 1975. She later served as the Arc board president. She was also a former member of the Blair County MHMR Board, the Family Support Services Council, the Foster-Grandparent Advisory Council, and a volunteer with Contact Altoona.
Alice taught Sunday school for many years and expanded that teaching to religious education for the mentally challenged. She was one of the first female Elders at the former Broad Avenue Presbyterian Church, Altoona, PA, (1972) and then in 1999, at the age of 85, served as the Moderator of Huntingdon Presbytery. She was recognized by the Presbyterian denomination (PCUSA) in 1992 with the "Women of Faith" award, and lauded in 2004 for her years of service to the Hollidaysburg Presbyterian Home.
The Mansion at Rosemont was Alice's beloved home for 10 years until a few months before her death. Interment will be in Altoona, PA. Because of COVID restrictions, a memorial service for Alice Quay will be in the form of a video memorial service. To view this service, leave an email message at alicequaymemorial@gmail.com.
Memorial donations can be made to the Arc of Blair County, 431 Jackson Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602, www.thearcblair.org
; or, to the Rosemont Friendship Fund, The Mansion at Rosemont, 404 Cheswick Place, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.human goodpa.org
. Designate Rosemont Friendship Fund.