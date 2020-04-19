Home

ALICE S. (Shannon) CARROLL

ALICE S. (Shannon) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL
ALICE S. (nee Shannon)


Age 97 of Riddle Village, Media, PA formerly of Narberth, PA, passed away on April 18, 2020 of natural causes. Loving wife of the late Charles B. Carroll. Daughter of the late John J. and Mary E. (nee Riley) Shannon. She was the devoted mother of Michael (Kathy), Anne, Charles (Anne), and Msgr. Robert J. Carroll. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately with a future celebration of her beautiful life to be scheduled.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
