ALICE SCANLAN BATEMAN DOYLE

Age 73, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. Born in the Germantown section of Phila-delphia on November 26, 1946, Alice was devout, passionate, loyal, devoted, generous, self-less, thoughtful, mentoring, wise, and mercilessly funny.
Beloved wife of Michael F. Doyle and the late John J. Bateman. Loving mother extra-ordinaire of Fran Bisselle, Missy Bishop, Jack Bateman, Alice Bateman, Nell Muldoon, Bob Bateman, Kay Burke, Liz Rambo, Agnes Adams, Mary Grace Glascott, Molly Waymouth and Rosie Doyle and stepmother of Katie Doyle, Michael Doyle and Carolyn Murray. Dear sister of Molly Kelly and Edmund Scanlan and the late Michael Scanlan, Jack Scanlan, Joseph Scanlan and David Scanlan. Adored Mimi of the lights of her life: Elizabeth Doyle, Michael Doyle, Adelaide Doyle, Lucy Bisselle, Aggie Bisselle, Aileen Murray, Kelly Murray, Amanda Murray, Quentin Bishop, Marigrace Bishop, Bella Hondros, Owen Kirchner, Nyla Burke, Willa Rambo, Louisa Rambo, Robert Rambo, Nellie Rambo, Jonah Adams, June Adams, Shea Glascott, Dylan Glascott, Gracie Glascott, and Colin Furst.
Due to the current situation, a Funeral Mass, Interment, and Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory to Melmark Pennsylvania, 2600 Wayland Road, Berwyn PA 19312.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020
