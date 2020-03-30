|
DUFFY
ALICE T. (nee McGuigan)
March 26, 2020, Age 94. Wife of the late Philip Duffy. Mother of Isabelle Rogers (Kenneth) and Kathleen Salotto (Art). Grandmother of six, she is the sister of Mary Logue, Catherine Reilly, Francis and Joseph McGuigan and the late John McGuigan. Services and interment are private. Donations may be made in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.
