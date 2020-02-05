Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Feb. 3, 2020, of Deerfield Beach, FL and Yardley, PA. Husband of Corrine (nee London). Father of Caren Cohen (Dan Nasser), Glenn Cohen (Barbara) and Robert Cohen (Amy). Grand-father of Alex, Blake, Cady, Dara, Jay and Sloane. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday, 11 A.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva details will be announced at services. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Girard College Foundation.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
