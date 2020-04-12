Home

87, of Cheltenham, PA, passed on April 8, 2020. Al was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia (Kolton) and Jack (Jake) Finer, and by his sister, Irene Levitt (Ellis).
Beloved husband of Denise (Grill); loving father of daughters, Abby Finer and Fern Finer, and dear friend to their mother, Marlene Finer; friend to stepsons, Justin Karch (Susan) and Greg Karch, and to step-granddaughter, Ella Rose Karch.
Al spent over 50 years as the owner/operator of Al Finer Produce Company, located in the Philadelphia Food Distribu-tion Center, until retiring in 2012. He was an avid dog-lover and a hardcore sports fan of all Philly teams, especially the Eagles. He was also a member of Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue. Al was a long-term and generous supporter of numer-ous charities and foundations.
Services will be held at a later date at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19126. Donations in Al's memory may be made to Rodeph Shalom Synagogue at rodephshalom.org, or to the at
Act.alz.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
