ALLAN J. OLINER
OLINER
ALLAN J.
May 17, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved Husband of the late Laura M Oliner (nee Loeb); loving father of Craig M. (Alyson) Oliner and Hollie O. (John) Palo; cherished grand-father of Leah C. Owen-Oliner; adored uncle of Robyn L. (Michael) Barrett and Laran J. Lerner. Services were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadel-phia Covid-19 Emergency Fund (www.jewishphilly.org/covid-19-updates/;).www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
