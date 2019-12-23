Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
late residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019
late residence
ALLAN WALDMAN

ALLAN WALDMAN Notice
WALDMAN
ALLAN
December 21, 2019. Husband of
48 years to Deena "Dee" (nee Shapiro); father of Michael (Kate) Waldman, and Daniel Waldman; brother of Elayne (Royce) Wilhelm, and the late Michael Waldman; loving "pop pop" to Griffin, Dylan, and Scarlett. Allan was a correctional captain in the Philadelphia prison system for 20 years, until his retirement 22 years ago. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Finding Shelter Animal Rescue. P.O. Box 723, Southeastern PA. 19399. www.findingshelter.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019
