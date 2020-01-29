|
|
CLEMENS
ALLEN L.
Of Dunwoody Village formerly of Havertown. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne; his niece, Roxanne Marchesi (John); brother-in-law, Dr. Theodore Mauer (Barbara) and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great- grandnieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, where family and friends may call after 10 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Annunciation Sanctuary Guild, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020