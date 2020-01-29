Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd
Havertown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd
Havertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLEN CLEMENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLEN L. CLEMENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALLEN L. CLEMENS Notice
CLEMENS
ALLEN L.


Of Dunwoody Village formerly of Havertown. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne; his niece, Roxanne Marchesi (John); brother-in-law, Dr. Theodore Mauer (Barbara) and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great- grandnieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, where family and friends may call after 10 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Annunciation Sanctuary Guild, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -