MINTZER
ALLISON MARIE
Age 27, of Havertown, PA, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. She is predeceased by her aunt, Elizabeth Jacobsen Daniels, and survived by her 2 daughters, Kayden Mintzer and Isabella Clark; parents, Fredric Mintzer and Catherine Jacobsen; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PA Harm Reduction Coalition, paharmreduction.org or Lakeside Girls Academy, https://lakesidelink.com/education/schools/girls-academy/. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11 A.M., Saturday, January 11th at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
