West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
ALLISON MARIE MINTZER

ALLISON MARIE MINTZER Notice
MINTZER
ALLISON MARIE
Age 27, of Havertown, PA, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. She is predeceased by her aunt, Elizabeth Jacobsen Daniels, and survived by her 2 daughters, Kayden Mintzer and Isabella Clark; parents, Fredric Mintzer and Catherine Jacobsen; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PA Harm Reduction Coalition, paharmreduction.org or Lakeside Girls Academy, https://lakesidelink.com/education/schools/girls-academy/. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11 A.M., Saturday, January 11th at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
