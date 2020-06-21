SAVRIN
ALMA (nee Feldman)
June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Jerry Savrin. Loving mother of Gary Savrin (Lynne), and Caren Herlich (Michael). Cherished sister of Leonard Feldman (Nikki). Devoted grandmother of Nikki (Dean), Jamie, Adam, and Dana (Jim). Adoring great-grandmother of Logan, Emma, Jack, and Juliette. Funeral Services private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.