POLANECZKY

ALOYSIUS "AL"

On May 24, 2020. Long-time Oreland, Montgomery County, resident Aloysius "Al" Polaneczky died on May 24, 2020, of heart-disease and other natural causes. He was 92. At the time of his death, he was living at Spring House Estates retirement community in Lower Gwynned, PA.

He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Patricia Ford Polaneczky, in 2010; daughter Frances Paul (Adam) in 2011; and brothers Tom (Barbara) and Bob (Betsy), who died in 2011 and 2019, respectively.

He is survived by his brother Ed (Rosemary); by children Al Jr. (Darcy), Peggy (Paul), Pat Federowic (Bill), Ronnie (Noel), Adam (Becky), Michael (Janet), Mary Lou Rittenhouse (Chuck), Rosemary Jenkins (Bob) and Joe (Rachel); by grandchildren Joe (Jacqui), Dan (Cathy), Patrick, Emily, Natalie, William, Addie, Henry, Sam, Taylor, Connor, Annemarie (Dylan), Amy (Matt), Mike, Mary, Charlie, Ben, Harry, Patrick (Jenn), Kayleigh, Maddie, Delaney, Grace, and Luke; and by great-grandchildren Maria, Joey, Eddie, and one more great-grandchild (a boy), due any day.

Due to the pandemic, Graveside Services will be private. A memorial service and joyous life celebration will be held at a later date.

Al's children wish to thank all those who offered such love and concern through these last difficult months and are especially appreciative of his caregivers at Springhouse Estates. So in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made payable to ACTS, Inc. Employee Appreciation Fund, Springhouse Estates, Attn. Tracy Shelton, 728 Norristown Rd., Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002.



