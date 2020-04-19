|
|
Of Philadelphia passed away on April 17, 2020 after battling a long illness. Al is survived by his wife, Stephanie (nee Eisenberg); sons Matthew David and Mark Alan; and sister, Marleen Kessler. Al was born in Philadelphia, PA to Anne and Rudy Krantz. Al was a successful Philadelphia attorney and an avid basketball player. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. His passion for life resonated with people who knew him. He lived every day to the fullest. Services will be held at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020