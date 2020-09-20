September 17, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of Nancy (nee Orlow). Loving father of Hara (Robert) Wiseman and Rona (Joe) Gugliemino. Adoring "Poppie" of Stephen and Jeffrey Wiseman, Rachel and Benjamin Gugliemino. Brother of Phyllis Weber. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 11:30 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-5), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila., 2100 Arch St., Phila., PA 19103 or a charity of the donor's choice
