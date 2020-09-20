1/
DR. ALVIN JOSEPH PECARSKY
September 17, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of Nancy (nee Orlow). Loving father of Hara (Robert) Wiseman and Rona (Joe) Gugliemino. Adoring "Poppie" of Stephen and Jeffrey Wiseman, Rachel and Benjamin Gugliemino. Brother of Phyllis Weber. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 11:30 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-5), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila., 2100 Arch St., Phila., PA 19103 or a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-5)
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
