FELDMAN
ALVIN THOMAS
Age 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Lantana, FL on May 24, 2020. Born to Sol and Louise Rentz Feldman in Brooklyn, NY, he was the beloved father of Valerie Hollomon, Yakir (Karen Rhodeside) Feldman and Cindy (Steve) Diamond; grandfather of Kalen Hollomon; Harel, Maayan, Tamir and Coren Feldman; and Jessica and Isabel Diamond. He was predeceased by his sister Arlene Faunce. An exceptional businessman and friend to all he encountered, he founded and ran Oxford Metal Products in Philadelphia, living in Bristol, PA and then in Cherry Hill, NJ. After selling the business, he traveled the world as a dance instructor on luxury cruise liners and eventually retired in Boca Raton. His funeral will take place Thursday afternoon, May 28th, in Eretz Hachaim Cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel -- a country he visited several times. The ceremony will be live streamed on alvinfeldman.com, where one can also find info, condolences and a guestbook. Contributions can be made to Shurat Hadin (israellawcenter.org) or any charity of your choice.
ALVIN THOMAS
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.