Alyce George Schnabel

82, of West Chester, PA and formerly of Gulph Mills, PA, and a lifelong summer resident of Ocean City, NJ, passed away August 29, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born in Phila., PA on Feb. 26, 1938 to the late Lewis and Elizabeth Eppley George. Alyce was the beloved wife of George A. Schnabel, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.Alyce attended Upper Darby High School and graduated from The Pennsylvania State University (AOp) with a degree in Home Economics in 1960. She was an avid bowler and golfer and long-term member of the St. Davids Golf Club and the Hershey Mills Golf Club. She was a member of Valley Forge Presbyterian Church for 56 yrs.In addition to her husband George, Alyce is survived by her two daughters; Cynthia Singley (the late Brant), Susan Dye (Brian) and her four grandchildren; Ali, Wills, Michael and Julia and her sister, Marcy Bartolini (Robert) and two nephews, Rob and Jeb.Relatives and friends are invited to Alyce's Life Celebration Graveside Service on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10:45 A.M. at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alyce's memory to the Valley Forge Presbyterian Church, 191 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406.www.maugergivnish.com