1/1
AMALIA (nee PASCALE) PUGLIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AMALIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87, passed peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Raffaele Puglia. Devoted mother of Silvia (Matthew) Velykis, Enrico (Sara) Puglia, Elisa, and Raffaele Jr. Loving grandmother of Gianna and Marcello Puglia. Devoted sister to Marie (the late Raffaele) Chieffo, Aniello (Rose) Pascale, the late Carmen (the late Diane) Pascale, and the late Antonio Pascale. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and cousin to numerous relatives both here in the U.S. and in her birthplace of Bagnoli Irpino (province of Avellino), Naples, Italy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday morning 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 11:00 A.M. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J. If lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA 19145, or the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Sreet., Suite #102, Phila., PA 19106. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Monica's Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved