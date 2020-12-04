Age 87, passed peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Raffaele Puglia. Devoted mother of Silvia (Matthew) Velykis, Enrico (Sara) Puglia, Elisa, and Raffaele Jr. Loving grandmother of Gianna and Marcello Puglia. Devoted sister to Marie (the late Raffaele) Chieffo, Aniello (Rose) Pascale, the late Carmen (the late Diane) Pascale, and the late Antonio Pascale. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and cousin to numerous relatives both here in the U.S. and in her birthplace of Bagnoli Irpino (province of Avellino), Naples, Italy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday morning 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 11:00 A.M. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J. If lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA 19145, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market Sreet., Suite #102, Phila., PA 19106. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net