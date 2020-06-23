GLEASON
AMANDA ROSE
Age 32. Entered into eternal rest peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on June 18, 2020. Amanda Rose was the most beautiful, intelligent, loving, caring and a good and loyal friend to all who knew her. Amanda Rose was truly a treasure. Amanda would prefer no one wear black. Most beloved daughter of Maria and Patrick. Devoted mother of Lucas Clement. Loving sister of Alyse, Christopher and Brenna. Loving granddaughter of Kathleen Marino and William Toughill. She also leaves aunts uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Church of St. Rita of Cascia, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. on Saturday from 8 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. precisely. Interment private. Please omit floral tributes. All Memorial gifts in her memory are requested forwarded to The Fanconi Anemia Research, 1801 Willamette St., Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401 or contribute online at fanconi.org
RONALD REX PISELLI
RONALD REX PISELLI
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.