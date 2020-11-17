(Dec. 11, 1981- Nov. 11, 2020) Daughter, Sister, Loving Friend, Philanthropist and Attorney. Your spirit will be deeply missed. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, 12:30 P.M. (10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.) at St. Raymond of Penafort, 1350 E. Vernon Road, Phila., PA 19150. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Amber's honor to: The Barristers Association of Philadelphia, Inc., Scholarship Fund & Education Forum, 1735 Market Street, Suite A234, Phila., PA 19103.