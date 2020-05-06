CASALNOVA

AMELIA J. (Selvaggio)

103, of Newtown Square, PA on May 3, 2020 of natural causes. Loving wife of the late Thomas L. Casalnova, devoted mother of Thomas P. (Maria B.), grandmother of Maria (Frank) Iacono and Monica Casalnova, great grandmother of Celeste Iacono and sister of Muriel Barbieri. Also survived by her brother-in-law Rudolph Tedesco.

Due to the current restrictions Services and Burial private. Donations can be made to National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St. Phila. PA 19146. (O'LEARY F.H.)



