Di MEO
AMELIA R. (nee Pedone)
Age 101 of Philadelphia PA, passed away on January 9th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Louis Di Meo and sisters Loretta Branca and Marie Feliciani. Survived by her children John DiMeo (Vivian), Patricia Di Meo and Angela Pearo; her 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings John and Joseph Pedone and Josephine Vice. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday, January 14th, 9:30 AM-11:15 AM, Service to follow 11:30 AM at THE DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 11, 2020