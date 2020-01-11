The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for AMELIA Di MEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMELIA R. (Pedone) Di MEO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AMELIA R. (Pedone) Di MEO Notice
Di MEO
AMELIA R. (nee Pedone)
Age 101 of Philadelphia PA, passed away on January 9th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Louis Di Meo and sisters Loretta Branca and Marie Feliciani. Survived by her children John DiMeo (Vivian), Patricia Di Meo and Angela Pearo; her 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings John and Joseph Pedone and Josephine Vice. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday, January 14th, 9:30 AM-11:15 AM, Service to follow 11:30 AM at THE DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

Arr: DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AMELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
Download Now