September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Joseph Thomas. Devoted mother of Lisa (Terrance) Jones and Rosemarie (John) Gaeta. Grand- mother of Philip, Giuliano, Michael, Nicole, and Dominique. Great-grandmother of Gianna. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY, 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Maron, 10th and Ellsworth Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Ent. Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. As per the Governor's mandate, please be sure to follow strict social distancing guidelines and mask wearing requirements. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com