MANGUBALita passed away suddenly on July 28, 2020 at the age of 76 of Philadelphia, PA and formerly of the Philippines, beloved daughter of the late Severino Manguba and the late Prima Doran, dear sister of Cesar and Alicia Manguba and sister-in-law of Amelia Manguba, loving aunt of Jane (nee Manguba) and Mark Lepore, Melissa-May (nee Manguba) and Byron Tarlton and Cynthia Manguba. Dear great aunt of Andrew, Alex and Olivia Lepore. A private viewing and funeral mass will be held at St. Augustine Church in Philadelphia, PA. Internment to follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.

www.galzeranofh.com

