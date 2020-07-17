UTKUSANASTASIA J. (nee Greblauska)
Passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J., Sr.; devoted mother of Joanne Utkus, Stephen Utkus, Susan Ludovici (Edward), Christopher, and the late Joseph J, Jr.; loving grand-mother of Stephen and Christina; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 9 A.M. from St. Casimir's Lithuanian Church, 324 Wharton St., Phila., PA 19147, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment is private at Bethel Memorial Park.
