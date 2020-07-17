1/
ANASTASIA J. (Greblauska) UTKUS
UTKUS
ANASTASIA J. (nee Greblauska)
Passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J., Sr.; devoted mother of Joanne Utkus, Stephen Utkus, Susan Ludovici (Edward), Christopher, and the late Joseph J, Jr.; loving grand-mother of Stephen and Christina; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 9 A.M. from St. Casimir's Lithuanian Church, 324 Wharton St., Phila., PA 19147, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment is private at Bethel Memorial Park.
Share Online Condolences at

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
