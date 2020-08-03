AMICK (cont'd)
and shortly afterward relocated to Hanover, NH , where Pat completed his MBA at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and where her son William was born. From there Wynne, Pat , and William had the opportunity to live in Detroit, MI, and then Chicago, IL, before setting sail for Singapore, where they lived for a year. Upon their return to the US, they settled in Yardley, PA, a short drive from her parents' farm in Lumberville, PA, in the spring of 1977. While in
Yardley and later Washington Crossing, PA, Wynne made a wide array of friends and greatly enjoyed raising her son, William. Unfortunately, tragedy struck the family in 1980 when Pat was involved in a serious train accident while commuting home from New York City. Wynne was by his side throughout a lengthy hospitalization and extended recovery, ensuring he received the care he needed and providing all the support possible. She redoubled her care for her husband as he
underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1995 and then battled pancreatic cancer, which ultimately took his life in 2000. Wynne continued to live in Washington Crossing, PA, for another 12 years, before moving to Darnestown, MD, to be closer to her son and his family. Although her capacity to retain short-term memories faded, in many ways she was still the same Wynne: quick with a laugh, capable of answering Jeopardy questions correctly, and most importantly, sharing her steadfast love with her son, daughter-in-law, and grand-children . Wynne learned many values from her parents, including the importance of giving back to the community. She took this responsibility to heart and over the years, worked with her brother to establish the J. William and Helen Stuart Foundation, where she focused on organizations to further access to the arts and education. She established many philanthropic relation-ships, including those with the Kimmel Center, The Curtis Institute of Music, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Darnestown Presbyterian Church, the Barnesville School, and most significantly, Dickinson College. She also maintained trustee positions at both the Kimmel Center (2005-2015)and Dickinson College (2002-2016 and Emeritus thereafter), which she enjoyed greatly. Beyond these formal relationships, Wynne regularly extended her generosity, including supporting the education of her extended family. Through her kindness and compassion, Wynne made a real and lasting impact on those around her. May we all follow her example and find ways to give back to our communities. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a small private memorial service will be held at the Darnestown Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Wynne's beloved alma matter, Dickinson College, at https://our.dickinson.edu/gift
and the Kimmel Center, at https://www.kimmelcenter.org/donation
.