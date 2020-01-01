|
PARKER
ANDRE LAWRENCE
Peacefully departed this life on Monday December 23, 2019, after a long fight with diabetes and heart disease.
Andre "Anre', Wee Wee", was born May 11, 1957 in Phila., PA to the late Virginia and Robert Parker, Jr. After his mother's passing Anre was mostly raised by his loving grandmother the late Myrtle Parker
Anre' attended the Philadelphia public school system graduating from Simon Gratz high school 1975. That next year we went to work at Connelly Containers paper factory in Manayunk PA.
In 1974 he met and married Delores "Lois" Parker who he spent 45 years with and out of this union 3 beautiful daughters were born.
He leaves cherish his memory wife Delores "Lois", 2 daughters Patricia "Penny", Veronica "Betsy", one daughter preceded him in death Andrea "Saggy", 2 sons-in-law Jermaine "Maine", Mayo, 4 brothers, Michael, Robert "Dougan", Deron "Ronnie", Ryan, one preceded him in death William, 2 sisters Alberta "Neicy", Sherone, one sister preceded him in death Cornelia "Cookie", 2 brothers-in-law William "Billy", Christopher "Chris", 3 sisters-in-law Rita, Theresa, Christine. Three grandsons Shaquil, Stacey, Samir, 2 granddaughters Infinity "Fin", Samone "Suga" and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Service to be held on January 4, 2020 at TALBERT FUNERAL PARLOR Using 2534 North 22nd St., Phila., PA 19132. Viewing from 10:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Interment Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 1, 2020