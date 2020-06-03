PHILLIPS
ANDREW C. "ANDY"
Age 53, on May 31, 2020, of Chester Springs, PA. Son of Joan (nee Powers) and the late Donald Phillips. Also survived by his wife of 24 yrs. Patricia Anne (nee McDonough) "Trish", his children Grace E., Colin A., Aidan C., and Andrew P. Phillips and his sister Donna Karsnick. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In Andy's memory, donations may be made for the family to Go Fund Me, via www.danjolell.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.