TRACKMAN
ANDREW DAVID COURCHENE
Of Philadelphia passed away Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 at home surrounded by friends and family. Andy is survived by his mother Elaine Roth Trackman, son Bailey Alexander Courchene Trackman, sister Karen Trackman Davis, brother Marc Trackman (Sharon), and several nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his wife Michele Courchene Trackman and his father Jay Trackman. Andy was a native of Bordentown, NJ and a 1976 graduate of Bordentown Regional High School. He graduated Temple University with a degree in communications in 1980. His early career was spent in telecommunications while passionately pursuing interests in community, music and comedy. Andy was an accomplished pianist, playing classical and jazz piano as well as "keys" in a local rock band. In the last decade Andy turned his passions for community and music into action as a board member for several organizations including: Mount Airy Learning Tree; Elysian Camarata, a chamber music ensemble; and Germantown United Community Development Corporation, where he assumed the role of Executive Director in 2012.
Under Andy's directorship, Germantown CDC prospered, growing its staff, budget and development work toward revitalizing the community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Germantown United CDC, website: germantownunitedcdc.org/donate. Services will be held at 11 A.M., Sunday, March 1 at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, Phila. Family will welcome shiva visits on Sunday following interment until 9 P.M. with minyan at 6 P.M., and on Monday from 3 – 9 P.M., with minyan at 7 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020