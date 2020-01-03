The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
651 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
651 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW ERMILIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. ERMILIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW J. ERMILIO Notice
ERMILIO
ANDREW J.


December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Delia (nee Starinieri). Devoted father of Gina (Do Na) Ermilio-Na. Pop-pop of Isabella and Vincent. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY, 9:30 A.M., at The Church of the Holy Cross, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or Pet Connect Rescue of Maryland,
www.petconnectrescue.org

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now