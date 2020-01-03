|
ERMILIO
ANDREW J.
December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Delia (nee Starinieri). Devoted father of Gina (Do Na) Ermilio-Na. Pop-pop of Isabella and Vincent. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY, 9:30 A.M., at The Church of the Holy Cross, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or Pet Connect Rescue of Maryland,
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020