|
|
KAUFMANN
ANDREW LEE
Age 60, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. Survived by Carol Snellenburg Kaufmann (mother); dear friend and former spouse, Sylvia Kaufmann (nee Brodsky); loving father of Sarah and Seth Kaufmann, and Lisa Tretter; cherished grandfather of Aubrey Tretter; devoted brother of Daniel Kaufmann (Lori) and Janice Kaufmann (Ray Blankenheim); loving uncle of Amanda, Marissa, and Brian Kaufmann, and also survived by the loving Brodsky family. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Friday, Dec. 27 at 11:30 A.M., Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Contributions in memory of Andrew may be directed to Huntingdon Valley Fire Co., 636 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 or Independent Fire Co., 609 Greenwood Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Family and friends are invited to the home of Daniel and Lori Kaufmann following the Memorial Service, Friday, Dec. 27th. Shiva will also be held at the home of Daniel and Lori Kaufmann, Saturday, Dec. 28th, beginning at 5 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 25, 2019