Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW KAUFMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW LEE KAUFMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW LEE KAUFMANN Notice
KAUFMANN
ANDREW LEE
Age 60, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. Survived by Carol Snellenburg Kaufmann (mother); dear friend and former spouse, Sylvia Kaufmann (nee Brodsky); loving father of Sarah and Seth Kaufmann, and Lisa Tretter; cherished grandfather of Aubrey Tretter; devoted brother of Daniel Kaufmann (Lori) and Janice Kaufmann (Ray Blankenheim); loving uncle of Amanda, Marissa, and Brian Kaufmann, and also survived by the loving Brodsky family. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Friday, Dec. 27 at 11:30 A.M., Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Contributions in memory of Andrew may be directed to Huntingdon Valley Fire Co., 636 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 or Independent Fire Co., 609 Greenwood Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Family and friends are invited to the home of Daniel and Lori Kaufmann following the Memorial Service, Friday, Dec. 27th. Shiva will also be held at the home of Daniel and Lori Kaufmann, Saturday, Dec. 28th, beginning at 5 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -