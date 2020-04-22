|
|
HOFFMAN
ANGELA (nee Decenzo)
Age 56, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Angela Hoffman was the beloved wife of Joseph Hoffman. Loving mother to Christine, Andrew, and Tyler Hoffman. Devoted daughter of John Dacenzo (Lynda) and Carol Dacenzo. Angela is survived by her sisters, Sheryl and Donna as well and will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends, and her 'good girl' Luna.
Due to gathering restrictions, a public Memorial Service will be held for Angela Hoffman at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family has requested to donate in Angela's name to Best Friends Animal Shelter, by going to
https://bestfriends.org/
To share your fondest memories of Angela please visit
Givnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020