Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
8:30 AM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA PALMIERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA (Mannella) PALMIERI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELA (Mannella) PALMIERI Notice
PALMIERI
ANGELA (nee Mannella)


Passed on April 2, 2020. Devoted wife of John. Beloved mother of Patricia (William) Fuller, Angelo (Alberta) Palmieri, and Fredric (Leah) Palmieri. Grand-mother of John and Mark. Sister of Dolores (Carmen) Provenciano and Judith Perna.
Viewing Monday, after 8:30 A.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Services at 10:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PSPCA in Angela's name would be appreciated.
Due to current pandemic, a Memorial Service and celebration of Angela's life will be planned in the near future.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -