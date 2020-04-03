|
PALMIERI
ANGELA (nee Mannella)
Passed on April 2, 2020. Devoted wife of John. Beloved mother of Patricia (William) Fuller, Angelo (Alberta) Palmieri, and Fredric (Leah) Palmieri. Grand-mother of John and Mark. Sister of Dolores (Carmen) Provenciano and Judith Perna.
Viewing Monday, after 8:30 A.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Services at 10:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PSPCA in Angela's name would be appreciated.
Due to current pandemic, a Memorial Service and celebration of Angela's life will be planned in the near future.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020