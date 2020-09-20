On September 17, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of Salvatore J. Devoted mother of Jeanne D. Massare-Phillips (Jim) and Debra A. Pantano (Bob). Dear sister of the late John Aufieri and Marie Ridewood. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. and Wednesday 8:15 – 9:15 A.M. at the EIGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cem., Williamstown. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com