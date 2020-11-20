Passed away on November 17, 2020. Age 88. Of Marlton, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of 64 years to Clare (nee Centola). Devoted father of Dr. Jane McGowan (Joseph), David (Marla) and Robert (Kevin). Adoring grand- father of Joseph and Allie. Dear brother of Lois Schaeffer and brother-in-law of Joanne D'Ulisse. Angelo grew up in South Philadelphia, and was a proud graduate of Central High School (191 class). He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering from Drexel University, where he also taught part-time. He also worked for more than 40 years as a petroleum and pharmaceutical engineer. He was a long-suffering but devoted Philly sports fan, loved snacking on pretzels, Dove chocolates and Kohr's peanut-chocolate swirl custard, and relished his travels around the U.S., Mexico and Europe with Clare and family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday Nov. 23rd from 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the BRADLEY FH, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 A.M. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1439 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. If desired memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
at www.michaeljfox.org