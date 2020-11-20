1/1
ANGELO A. DIGIACOMO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGELO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on November 17, 2020. Age 88. Of Marlton, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of 64 years to Clare (nee Centola). Devoted father of Dr. Jane McGowan (Joseph), David (Marla) and Robert (Kevin). Adoring grand- father of Joseph and Allie. Dear brother of Lois Schaeffer and brother-in-law of Joanne D'Ulisse. Angelo grew up in South Philadelphia, and was a proud graduate of Central High School (191 class). He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering from Drexel University, where he also taught part-time. He also worked for more than 40 years as a petroleum and pharmaceutical engineer. He was a long-suffering but devoted Philly sports fan, loved snacking on pretzels, Dove chocolates and Kohr's peanut-chocolate swirl custard, and relished his travels around the U.S., Mexico and Europe with Clare and family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday Nov. 23rd from 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the BRADLEY FH, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 A.M. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1439 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. If desired memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Entombment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved