ANGELO LOUIS "SCOTTY" SCARICAMAZZA JR., ESQ.
ANGELO LOUIS, JR., ESQ. "SCOTTY" On December 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Connell). Devoted father of Angelo L. Scaricamazza, III. Brother of Victoria Celotto. Uncle of Christine Celotto, Christine (Jacobus) Van Zyl, and Angela DeRubeis. Great Uncle of Gianna Pilotti and Ethan Van Zyl. Brother-in-law of Gale DeRubeis. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2020, 9 A.M. at The Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made in Scotty's Memory to FamilyMatters Network, https://www.familymattersnetwork.org/send-a-tribute-card/. Or anyone can call the office at 610-525-1040. As per the Governor's mandate, all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines will be strictly enforced. A celebration of Scotty's Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.facebook.com/MontiRagoFuneralHome/ at EXACTLY 10 A.M. to join the live stream of Scotty's Funeral Mass. Expressions of Sympathy www.Monti-Ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Viewing
09:00 AM
The Annunciation B.V.M. Church
DEC
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Annunciation B.V.M. Church
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Our sympathies to Lorraine, young Scotty, the family and Angelo's many friends. The world lost a great, generous man who was an incredible friend to us through many decades. We will always miss Angelo.
James & Patricia Glatthorn
Friend
