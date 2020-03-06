|
RUCCI
ANGELO VICTOR EMANUEL "Emanuel"
Passed away on March 4, 2020 at age 91. Beloved Husband of the late Olimpia ("Linda") (nee Bonavita); Loving father of Rosina and Ralph; adored grand-father of Luca Chiaperotti; and beloved cousin, uncle and friend of far too many to name. "Manny" was born and raised to Abruzzese parents in South Phila. and in 1950 graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania where he also attended medical school. The untimely passing of his own father resulted in his having to leave school and to enter the family business "Rucci's Quality Meats" on South 12th Street where he remained until his retirement in 1991. Manny was known throughout South Phila. as a gracious and generous gentle-man who loved to joke with people and loved to dance.
In later years, after the passing of his wife "Linda", he joined two senior citizen clubs and loved all the activities in which they were involved -- holiday dances, weekend trips to the Poconos, daytrips to the Tropicana in Atlantic City and weekly card games and meetings. Manny was fiercely loyal to his family which was extended to all of his cousins whom he loved deeply and was proud of all the accomplish-ments of their children and grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on MONDAY Morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: www.aspca.org and/or VITAS, 1300 Wolf Street, Phila., PA, 19148.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020