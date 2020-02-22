Home

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
ANITA (Landesman) BACAL

ANITA (Landesman) BACAL Notice
BACAL
ANITA (nee Landesman)
Feb. 21, 2020. Wife of Harvey Bacal; mother of Abby Hiser (Roger), Susan Wasserman (Mark) and Lauren Spike (Rob); sister of Burton Landesman; sister-in-law of Jefrey Bacal; grandmother of Jonah, Adam, Brett, Carly and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 11 A.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Private. The family will return to the Wasserman residence and respectfully request contri-butions in her memory be made to Jefferson Hospice at Warmin-ster or The Abramson Center for Jewish Life of North Wales.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 22, 2020
