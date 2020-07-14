1/
ANITA CLARE DEASEY
DEASEY
ANITA CLARE
Of Ardmore, PA on July 10, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Mary and William R. Deasey, niece, Michelle Bradley Deasey and brother-in-law James P. McNichol. She is survived by her siblings Maryann Roselle (Chick), Bill (Donna), Frank (Karen), Jane Egnaczyk (Perry), Lizanne McNichol and Geoff (Molly). Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 A.M. Thursday in St. Colman's Church, Ardmore. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand, 111 Presendential Blvd, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Colman's Church
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
