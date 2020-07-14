DEASEYOf Ardmore, PA on July 10, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Mary and William R. Deasey, niece, Michelle Bradley Deasey and brother-in-law James P. McNichol. She is survived by her siblings Maryann Roselle (Chick), Bill (Donna), Frank (Karen), Jane Egnaczyk (Perry), Lizanne McNichol and Geoff (Molly). Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 A.M. Thursday in St. Colman's Church, Ardmore. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand, 111 Presendential Blvd, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

