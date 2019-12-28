The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
S. ANITA DANIEL
McLAUGHLIN, SSJ
ELIZABETH CHRISTINE
Age 82, on Dec. 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Daniel and Concetta (nee Gesualdi) McLaughlin. Sister of the late Daniel and Mary. Survived by sister-in-law Marie McLaughlin, nephews, nieces and members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to Viewing Tuesday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. St. Joseph's Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 28, 2019
